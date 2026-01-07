Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million

A rare 2007 Ferrari F430 F1, formerly owned by President Donald Trump, is up for sale — and it could be yours if you place the highest bid.

The high‑profile vehicle, with a New York license plate reading “DJT,” is scheduled to be auctioned on January 17 at Osceola Heritage Park in Florida as part of the Mecum Kissimmee 2026 event, which started Tuesday and runs through January 18, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The red coupe, purchased new by Trump, has logged just 9,506 miles and comes with a copy of the original title showing Trump’s signature and his Trump Tower address, according to Mecum Auctions.

Mecum estimates the Ferrari will fetch between $750,000 and $1 million at auction.

“When you add the significance, the notoriety of it once being owned by the president, it could double or triple the price of the car,” a Mecum Auctions spokesperson told News 6.

Under the hood, the Ferrari is powered by a 4.3‑liter light‑alloy V‑8 engine that produces 483 horsepower and is paired with Ferrari’s F1 six‑speed sequential automatic transmission.

The manufacturer rated the model capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds with a top speed above 196 mph.

The car features premium touches such as a beige leather interior, electronically operated Daytona‑style seats, carbon‑fiber dash inserts, automatic climate control, power windows and heated mirrors.

The vehicle has appeared at high-profile events, including Mar-a-Lago, according to Mecum Auctions.

