Tag:
Auction
Logan Paul breaks record with $16.49M Pokémon card sale
16 Feb 2026-16:42
Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million
07 Jan 2026-20:56
Gustav Klimt painting sells for $236.4 million, setting modern art record
19 Nov 2025-10:53
Titanic passenger’s gold watch set to auction for over $1M
15 Nov 2025-01:45
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 million at auction
17 Jul 2025-10:41
Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait sold for more than $200,000
16 Jul 2025-12:08
World's largest piece of Mars on Earth to be auctioned in New York
15 Jul 2025-11:20
Largest piece of Mars on Earth up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York
14 Jul 2025-10:23
Titanic victim’s pocket watch goes to auction in UK
16 Apr 2025-15:57
Twitter logo taken from old HQ sells for nearly $35,000 at auction
22 Mar 2025-13:25
