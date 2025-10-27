Ferrari targets AI generation with crypto auction for iconic Le Mans car

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ferrari is launching a crypto token for elite fans to bid on its Le Mans-winning 499P, aiming to engage the AI generation and expand its reach among tech-savvy luxury buyers.

Luxury carmaker Ferrari (RACE.MI) is entering the crypto and AI era with a new digital token that will let its wealthiest fans bid for a Ferrari 499P, the endurance car that clinched three consecutive Le Mans titles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The initiative — developed with Italian fintech Conio — will introduce the “Token Ferrari 499P”, available exclusively to members of Ferrari’s Hyperclub, a group of around 100 elite clients passionate about endurance racing. The token is expected to launch alongside the 2027 World Endurance Championship season.

“This is about strengthening the sense of belonging among our most loyal customers,” said Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer.

The move aligns with Ferrari’s push to connect with younger, tech-driven luxury buyers, as artificial intelligence and data centers fuel new wealth worldwide. The company already accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC for car purchases in the U.S. and Europe.

Crypto markets have surged in recent months — with Bitcoin up 60% over the past year — though regulators continue to warn of volatility and limited oversight. Conio is currently seeking a license under the EU’s new crypto rules to enable the project.

“The potential for development is enormous,” said Davide Rallo, Conio’s Chief Fintech Strategist and architect of the Ferrari token project.

News.Az