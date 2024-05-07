FIFA President invited to COP29
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein Fuad Isgandarov met Tuesday with Secretary General of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Mattias Grafström in Zurich, Switzerland, News.az reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador Isgandarov handed over an invitation letter from Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The invitation was for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
