Final race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP starts in Baku

The final race of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started, News.Az reports.

So, on the 3rd day of the race from 15:00 to 17:00, Formula 1 pilots will continue to fight for the Grand Prix.

The length of the Baku highway is 6 kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed of 360 km/h. 10 teams take part in the race.

There are 16,700 seats for spectators in nine stands.

News.Az