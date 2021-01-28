Finkel: Azerbaijan can expect correct assessment of situation in Karabakh by ICESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan can expect support from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and a correct assessment of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by this organization, Mikhail Finkel, an Israeli lawyer and expert in international law and international politics, told News.Az.

On the other hand, the expert noted that UNESCO, in turn, purposefully turns a blind eye to the destroyed historical and religious monuments of Azerbaijan.

“UNESCO does not notice the acts of meanness and vandalism committed by Armenian aggressors in Karabakh, as well as the mining of cemeteries, the destruction and desecration of mosques and holy places. They do not care at all where the historical truth is, and what reality is,” Finkel said.

The Israeli expert stressed that this is not the first time that UNESCO has demonstrated a biased attitude.

News.Az