Finland closes two border crossings with Russia

Finland's Border Guard has announced the permanent closure of two temporary border crossings with Russia in Inari and Parikkala, News.Az reports.

The border crossing at Inari was closed on Nov. 1, 2021, and the crossing at Parikkala was closed on April 19, 2022. These decisions were related to restrictions on the export of Russian timber."The decision in no way changes the current situation and will not affect local residents," said Deputy Commander of the North Karelia Border Guard, Samuli Murtonen.The decision to close the temporary border crossings was unanimously agreed upon by the heads of the Finnish and Russian border services in October.Finland now needs to amend its government regulation on border crossings to eliminate the checkpoints at Parikkala and Inari.The border agency is currently developing practical steps to implement this decision. In practice, this means, for example, the removal of signs indicating the border crossing.The reopening of temporary border crossings in the future is possible according to the agreement on border crossings between Finland and Russia.

