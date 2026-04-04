Anthropic drops OpenClaw support amid Claude overload

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Anthropic is ending support for the AI agent platform OpenClaw in Claude subscriptions due to high demand for its chatbot.

Boris Cherny, head of Claude Code, announced on X Friday that starting Saturday at 12 p.m. PT, Claude subscriptions will no longer allow third-party tools like OpenClaw, News.Az reports, citing Business Insider.

Users will instead need discounted "extra usage bundles" linked to their Claude login or a separate Claude API key via Anthropic’s developer platform.

Cherny said the decision stems from the compute demands Anthropic is facing as Claude’s popularity has surged, briefly topping the US Apple App Store in March. Usage limits for subscribers were recently adjusted to manage the demand.

“We’ve been working hard to meet increased demand, and our subscriptions weren’t built for third-party tools. Capacity is a resource we manage carefully, prioritizing customers using our products and API,” Cherny wrote.

An Anthropic spokesperson added to Business Insider that using Claude subscriptions with third-party tools violates terms of service and puts an “outsized strain on our systems.”

OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger said he and board member Dave Morin tried to convince Anthropic to delay the move, which they managed for a week. “Many users signed up for Claude because of OpenClaw, so cutting them off is a loss. Now they try to bury the news on a Friday night,” Steinberger told Business Insider.

OpenClaw allows users to deploy personal AI assistants that interact with other apps and workflows, fueling an AI agent craze. Some users have built multiple assistants to manage daily tasks, from work to household logistics.

Anthropic is not alone: Google recently restricted Gemini CLI users from third-party tools, citing terms-of-service violations rather than capacity issues.

News.Az