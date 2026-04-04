Taiwan secures LNG supply assurances amid crisis

The announcement was made by Taiwan’s Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin, who said the island had secured backing from an unnamed major LNG exporter during recent discussions on energy stability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taiwan, a major global semiconductor hub, has traditionally relied heavily on imported LNG, including significant volumes from Qatar. Authorities said that before the conflict, roughly one-third of its LNG imports came from the Gulf state.

However, officials said alternative supply arrangements have been secured in recent months, including increased shipments from Australia and the United States to reduce dependence on Middle Eastern energy routes.

Kung said a senior energy official from a major producing country had contacted Taiwan directly about two weeks ago, offering full support for its natural gas needs.

“The person explained to us that they would fully support our natural gas needs. If we have any demand, we can let them know,” he told reporters in Taipei, adding that coordination would be possible if Taiwan required additional assistance.

Officials also noted that some countries had indicated willingness to coordinate emergency energy measures, including the possible use of strategic petroleum reserves, if global supply conditions worsen.

Despite market volatility, state-owned refiner CPC Corporation said crude oil inventories remain stable and at pre-crisis levels, with petrochemical feedstock supplies continuing without disruption.

CPC Chairman CPC Corporation said Taiwan has signed a new long-term LNG contract with the United States, which will provide around 1.2 million metric tons annually, with potential expansion in the future, including possible supplies from Alaska.

Officials emphasized that Taiwan is not currently considering imports of crude oil or LNG from Russia, underscoring its continued alignment with existing energy security and geopolitical policies.

The government said the strengthened supply network reflects growing international cooperation as countries seek to stabilize energy flows amid rising global uncertainty.