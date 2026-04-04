Iran opens Strait of Hormuz to essential goods vessels

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Iran has stated that it will allow vessels carrying "essential goods" to pass through the heavily congested Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the state-run Tasnim news agency.

It is not clear which items Iran defines as “essential” or if Tehran will maintain its blockade on vessels from what it deems as hostile nations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a document addressed to the head of Iran’s ports and maritime organization, Houman Fathi, deputy for commercial development, said that “permission is hereby granted for the transit of vessels carrying essential goods – especially basic commodities and livestock inputs – through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Iranian official said the order applies to “vessels heading toward Iranian ports or currently operating in the region,” Tasnim reported.

“The relevant executive bodies are instructed to take the necessary measures, in accordance with issued protocols, to facilitate the passage of these vessels,” he added.

A list of ships prepared to transit the critical waterway “will be sent for coordination,” Ghazali said.

News.Az