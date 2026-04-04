Russia’s VPN ban halts payments, claims Telegram founder

"Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters," Durov said on Telegram on Saturday. "The entire nation is now mobilised to bypass these absurd restrictions," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Friday's technical problem, which Russia has yet to fully explain, sowed chaos for some ​shoppers, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without payment through its turnstiles, while a regional ​zoo had to ask visitors to ​use cash.

Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, said there was a technical issue on Friday but gave no details. Some Russian media deleted reports that the outage stemmed from state bids to block certain sites or VPNs.

Russia has repeatedly blocked mobile internet and granted sweeping powers to cut off mass communications while jamming messenger services and VPNs in what diplomats have called a "great crackdown".

Security concerns