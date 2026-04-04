Tesla tops global electric car sales again

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In the first quarter of 2026, Tesla has regained its title as the world's largest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The US automaker delivered 358,023 units globally between January and March, a 6.5% increase year-on-year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This growth helped it overtake China's BYD, which saw a 25.5% drop in sales during the same period.

BYD's BEV sales stood at 310,389 units in Q1 2026.

News.Az