Finland to stop rail freight traffic to Russia by year-end

The Finnish state company VR Group will completely stop the transportation of goods to Russia by the end of the year, Elisa Markula, CEO of the company, announced on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Freight traffic to the east will completely stop by the end of this year at the latest," she said as quoted by the Kauppalehti newspaper.

By the end of September, the company had cut 65% of freight traffic to Russia.

In the spring, Finland announced its intention to completely stop rail freight shipments to the Russian Federation.

On March 28, VR Group stopped the traffic of Allegro passenger trains between Helsinki and St. Petersburg for an indefinite period.

News.Az