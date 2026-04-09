Death toll in Nigeria village attack rises to 50

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Armed men killed 50 people in a village in Niger state in northwestern Nigeria earlier this week, humanitarian sources said Thursday, in a much higher toll than previously reported.

The attackers struck the village of Erena in the Shiroro local government area on Tuesday, in a wider region battling a surge in insecurity, News.Az reports, citing Macau Business.

A humanitarian report seen by AFP Thursday said “a total of 50 dead corpses” had been recovered.

Like other states in northern Nigeria, Niger state faces a spike in attacks linked to jihadist groups and local criminal gangs known as “bandits”, who attack villages and take hostages for ransom.

The report said 34 local hunters working with Nigerian intelligence in tracking down criminals as well as 14 local self-defence militiamen and two civilians were killed.

A military report seen by AFP on Wednesday said a large number of “bandits” on motorcycles and with “sophisticated arms” had carried out the attack.

Shiroro is a mainly agricultural region and home to Nigeria’s third-largest hydroelectric power station.

It has become a bastion for bandits and jihadists in recent years who, despite military operations, are increasingly forging alliances.

News.Az