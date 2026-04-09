Unilever boosts wellbeing focus with Grüns supplements acquisition

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Unilever announced on Thursday that it will acquire the U.S.-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns for an undisclosed amount, as the British consumer goods giant shifts its focus toward wellness and beauty products.

This is Unilever's first ​acquisition since it agreed last month ⁠to merge its food business with spice-maker McCormick creating a $65 billion food giant, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Launched in 2023, ​Grüns was valued at $500 million in a Series B investment round in 2025. The company produces ​gummy bears made from ingredients such ​as vegetables and fruits.

The acquisition will add to ‌Unilever's ⁠expanding portfolio of supplement brands and also help the company strengthen its footing in the wellbeing market in the U.S.

The ​British group ​bought hair ⁠growth supplements brand Nutrafol in 2022, SmartyPants Vitamins in 2020 and ​gummy vitamins brand Olly Nutrition in ​2019.

"We ⁠see a significant opportunity to scale the brand within our Wellbeing business," Unilever Wellbeing ⁠CEO ​Jostein Solheim said of ​Grüns in a statement.

News.Az