Unilever boosts wellbeing focus with Grüns supplements acquisition
Unilever announced on Thursday that it will acquire the U.S.-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns for an undisclosed amount, as the British consumer goods giant shifts its focus toward wellness and beauty products.
This is Unilever's first acquisition since it agreed last month to merge its food business with spice-maker McCormick creating a $65 billion food giant, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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Launched in 2023, Grüns was valued at $500 million in a Series B investment round in 2025. The company produces gummy bears made from ingredients such as vegetables and fruits.
The acquisition will add to Unilever's expanding portfolio of supplement brands and also help the company strengthen its footing in the wellbeing market in the U.S.
The British group bought hair growth supplements brand Nutrafol in 2022, SmartyPants Vitamins in 2020 and gummy vitamins brand Olly Nutrition in 2019.
"We see a significant opportunity to scale the brand within our Wellbeing business," Unilever Wellbeing CEO Jostein Solheim said of Grüns in a statement.
By Ulviyya Salmanli