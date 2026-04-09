Italy set to name Mariani as Leonardo CEO

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Italy is preparing to appoint Lorenzo Mariani as the new chief executive of defence group Leonardo S.p.A., replacing current CEO Roberto Cingolani, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The government is reportedly leaning toward Mariani, with an official announcement potentially coming as early as Thursday, though discussions are still ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mariani is a former executive at Leonardo and currently serves as managing director for Italy at missile manufacturer MBDA, a joint venture owned by Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, and Leonardo itself.

Italy’s state holds just over 30% of Leonardo through the economy ministry, giving the government significant influence over senior appointments at the defence and aerospace group.

Sources said the leadership change reflects political backing from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, which has been reshaping strategic positions in state-linked companies.

Leonardo has seen strong market performance in recent years, with its shares rising sharply since the start of the Ukraine war, driven by increased defence spending across Europe.

The appointment process for state-controlled firms in Italy often involves complex political negotiations, and final decisions can still shift before official confirmation.

News.Az