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A coroner in East Yorkshire has called for an urgent review of UK driving laws after a 70-year-old woman was killed by a driver who had repeatedly failed his driving test.

Timothy Kusemi, 41, was legally allowed to drive unsupervised despite being officially judged incompetent by examiners, News.Az reports, citing DailyMail.

Under current regulations, nationals from certain countries (includiSusan Whittlesng Nigeria) can drive in the UK on their original licenses for up to one year. Unlike British learners, these drivers do not require supervision or "L" plates. The legal gap allows them to continue driving alone even after failing a UK driving test, a rule that the coroner described as a significant risk to public safety.

Kusemi had failed his British driving test twice before the fatal collision and went on to fail four more times after the crash. He finally passed in March 2025. The victim,Susan Whittles died at the scene, while her 83-year-old husband suffered multiple fractures and serious injuries.

Kusemi admitted to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years in prison with an 11-year driving ban. Coroner Lorraine Harris has now formally contacted the Department for Transport, stating that the current system allows unqualified drivers to remain on the road despite failing to meet safety standards. The government is required to respond to the report by May 26, 2026.

News.Az