SiFive raises $400M from Nvidia, Atreides

The funding round values SiFive at $3.65 billion and marks what its chief executive expects to be the company’s final private financing stage before a potential public offering, though no timeline has been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unlike traditional chipmakers, SiFive does not manufacture processors. Instead, it designs customizable chip blueprints based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, which clients can adapt for their own semiconductor products.

The company’s business model competes indirectly with established semiconductor design leaders, including Arm, which has recently begun developing its own chips, potentially increasing competition in the industry.

SiFive said the new capital will be used to develop central processing unit (CPU) designs specifically targeted at data centers, a sector experiencing rapid growth driven by artificial intelligence workloads and cloud computing demand.

The funding round included participation from major institutional investors such as Apollo, D1 Capital Partners, Point72, and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, along with several existing backers.

The move comes as competition intensifies in the data center chip market, with companies like NVIDIA expanding beyond GPUs, and other major players accelerating efforts to capture demand for AI-driven computing infrastructure.