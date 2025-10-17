Finnish Foreign Minister fined $1,800 for attending Georgia protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Interior Ministry imposed a $1,800 fine on Finnish Foreign Minister and current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for "blocking the road" following her appearance at a protest hotspot in Tbilisi.

It came after Valtonen posted a clip from Tbilisi’s central thoroughfare, Rustaveli Avenue, expressing her support for pro-democracy demonstrators, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The fine, issued under Article 174¹ (5) of Georgia’s Administrative Offenses Code, accuses Valtonen of “artificial obstruction of a public road.” It remains unclear whether she paid the fine before departing the country.

Valtonen was in Tbilisi on Oct. 14-15 as part of an official visit in her OSCE role. After meeting Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, she joined demonstrators outside the Parliament building.

News.Az