Finnish Nobel Peace laureate and former president Ahtisaari dies at 86

+ ↺ − 16 px

Martti Ahtisaari, the former president of Finland and global peace broker awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to resolve international conflicts, died Monday. He was 86, News.Az reports citing the Associated Press.

The foundation he created for preventing and resolving violent conflicts said in a statement it was “deeply saddened by the loss of its founder and (former) chair of the board.”

“It is with great sadness that we have received the news of the death of President Martti Ahtisaari,” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement. “He was president in times of change, who piloted Finland into a global EU era.”

In 2021, it was announced that Ahtisaari had advanced Alzheimer’s disease. A somber-looking Niinistö said in a televised speech that he died after “a long illness.” The regular program on Finnish public broadcaster YLE was interrupted to transmit Niinistö's speech.

News.Az