Finnish President calls april 20 a good date for ceasefire in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he had proposed to US President Donald Trump that April 20 be set as a possible date for a ceasefire in Ukraine, News.Az informs via Reuters.

"April 20 would be a good time for a complete ceasefire with no conditions," Stubb said, noting that he suggested that date because it would be Easter and Trump would be exactly three months into his presidency.

Recall that Stubb met with Trump in Florida, where they discussed bilateral relations during a game of golf together.

News.Az