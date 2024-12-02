Fiorentina provides update on Edoardo Bove's health after on-field collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fiorentina has released an official statement regarding the health of Edoardo Bove, who was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness during the Fiorentina vs. Inter match, causing the game to be suspended.

Fiorentina stated, “Edoardo Bove, who was treated on the pitch following a loss of consciousness during the Fiorentina – Inter match, is currently under pharmacological sedation and hospitalized in intensive care,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “The Viola player arrived at the emergency room in stable condition from a haemodynamic point of view and the first cardiological and neurological tests carried out have excluded acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system.”“Edoardo Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.”

News.Az