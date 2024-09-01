News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Collapse
Tag:
Collapse
Heavy rains cause 3 damaged buildings to collapse in Gaza City
11 Dec 2025-20:30
Chinese bridge collapses due to landslide just months after opening
12 Nov 2025-01:31
Six workers trapped after structure collapse at South Korea power plant
06 Nov 2025-10:25
Indonesia quarry collapse death toll hits 17 as search continues
31 May 2025-18:17
33rd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide
26 Feb 2025-08:13
Is the world order collapsing? A look at the rise of power politics
27 Jan 2025-12:57
Defiant Macron says he won't resign, backs Barnier's survival
03 Dec 2024-23:40
France's government on the verge of collapse: What’s next?
03 Dec 2024-19:46
Fiorentina provides update on Edoardo Bove's health after on-field collapse
02 Dec 2024-09:36
Serbia: Partial roof collapse at railway station kills at least 12 people -
VIDEO
01 Nov 2024-21:16
Latest News
Trump's probe of Fed Chair Powell sparks bipartisan backlash
Britain pays Guantanamo prisoner in torture case settlement
US, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar mull next phase of Gaza peace plan
Finland and Sweden call for tougher EU sanctions on Russia
US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, up 150%
NATO, Greenland pledge to strengthen Arctic security after Trump threats
Iran’s FM and Trump envoy discuss protests, sources say
Pakistan and Indonesia sign MoU to boost economic ties
UK to enforce law targeting Grok AI deepfakes this week
Spain makes largest-ever maritime cocaine bust, seizing 10 tonnes
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31