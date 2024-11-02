Fire at cooking oil factory near Jakarta claims nine lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as nine people were killed and four others injured following a large fire at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta, Indonesia's largest city, an official said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Idham Kholid, head of the reconstruction and rehabilitation unit at Bekasi's disaster management and mitigation agency, the fire occurred on Friday at an industrial complex in the town of Bekasi and all flames have now been extinguished."Nine people died in the fire, and four were injured," he told Xinhua, explaining that most of the casualties, including three of the injured, were factory workers. The fourth injured person was a firefighter who responded to the incident."The fire has been completely put out, and now the site is in a cooling phase," Kholid added, referring to efforts to prevent any potential re-ignition.Agung Priambodo, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, noted that the injured individuals are receiving treatment in a hospital for burn-related injuries.

News.Az