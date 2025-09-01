News.az
News
Jakarta
Tag:
Jakarta
Indonesian comedian questioned by police over Netflix special
06 Feb 2026-14:35
Jakarta becomes world's largest city, Tokyo falls to 3rd
01 Jan 2026-19:24
At least 16 dead in Indonesia bus crash -
VIDEO
22 Dec 2025-09:44
Death toll from Jakarta office building fire climbs to 22
09 Dec 2025-17:21
Jakarta office building fire kills at least 20 people
09 Dec 2025-14:47
Seven homemade bombs found in Jakarta Mosque, police say
11 Nov 2025-16:48
Indonesia considers video game restrictions following Jakarta school blast
10 Nov 2025-12:55
Possible explosive powder found after Jakarta Mosque blasts
08 Nov 2025-12:02
Jakarta mosque explosion injures 54 during Friday prayers
07 Nov 2025-12:35
Tiruchirapalli flight canceled: Latest updates from Singapore Changi Airport
25 Oct 2025-13:05
