Three injured in shooting at West San Jose mall

Authorities initially informed that two people had been injured in the shooting, but later stated that a third individual was also found suffering from gunshot wounds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to police, the victims include two adults and a teenager.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not an active-shooter situation. However, authorities reported that they are evacuating and clearing the mall to ensure there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan wrote a statement Friday evening following the incident: "San Jose — this is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend. My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable. Currently, there is no ongoing threat to the community but please avoid the area. We’ll keep you posted as we have more info."

Police asked residents to avoid the area.