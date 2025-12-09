Fire at Taean Thermal Power Plant injures two

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 9, 2025, a fire broke out at the Taean Thermal Power Plant, a coal-fired facility located in Taean County, approximately 140 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea.

Two individuals sustained injuries from the blaze and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities have indicated that their injuries are not life-threatening, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Fire officials responded immediately after receiving reports of the fire. Efforts to contain and extinguish the blaze are ongoing, with emergency teams stationed at the site to manage the situation and prevent further damage.

Coal-fired power plants, such as Taean, are critical to South Korea's energy infrastructure but pose significant fire and safety risks due to high temperatures, combustible materials, and complex machinery. Incidents like this underscore the importance of stringent safety protocols and rapid emergency response in industrial energy facilities.

While the injuries appear minor, the incident at Taean Thermal Power Plant highlights potential hazards in coal power operations and the need for ongoing vigilance to ensure worker safety and minimize operational disruptions.

