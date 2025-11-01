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Taean Fire
Tag:
Taean Fire
Fire at Taean Thermal Power Plant injures two
On December 9, 2025, a fire broke out at the Taean Thermal Power Plant, a coal-fired facility located in Taean County, approximately 140 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea.
09 Dec 2025-11:18
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