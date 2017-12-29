Fire breaks out at factory warehouse in Turkey's Kocaeli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A huge fire broke out at the warehouse of a packaging factory and spread to other buildings nearby in Turkey's Kocaeli province.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 6:15 a.m. local time at the warehouse of a factory and quickly spread to another warehouse belonging to a food factory and an automotive technical service facilities beside it, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Firefighters have immediately been dispatched to extinguish the fire, the Daily Sabah reported.

The exact cause of the fire has not been officially identified yet, but factory workers claimed that it was caused by broken electrical wires.

News.Az

