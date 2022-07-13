Fire breaks out at gas field complex in Iran

Fire breaks out at gas field complex in Iran

A fire broke out in the Asaluya gas field complex in Iran, News.az reports.

The fire was recorded in the third processing plant in the second half of the day.

The incident was caused by a gas explosion.

4 people were injured as a result of explosion and fire. Two of them were hospitalized in Shiraz because their condition was serious. The condition of one of the injured is critical.

