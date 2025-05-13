Fire breaks out at S. Korea logistics center, 178 evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at a logistics center in Icheon city, South Korea on Tuesday, prompting 178 people to flee for safety, officials said.

No casualties have been recorded so far, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The blaze started at 10:29 a.m. at the logistics center in the city some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with the firefighting service deploying 92 pieces of equipment and 270 personnel to battle the blaze.

Initially 110 people were reported to have evacuated the building, but the number was later updated to 178. None of them were injured, officials said.

Authorities plan to search inside the building as soon as the blaze is brought under control to check for people who may have been trapped.

The large size of the facility and the presence of lithium batteries and other combustible items may delay the firefighting operation, they said.

Police cordoned off nearby roads to ensure public safety.

The logistics center has three stories and a basement across a total floor space of roughly 80,000 square meters and stores frozen foods, paper products and various home appliances.

News.Az