Iran pushes Lebanon ceasefire in talks with US

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that any agreement with the United States to end the war must include guarantees for a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has expanded its attacks and ground invasion despite a truce reached in mid-April, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a news conference, Baghaei stated: “We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war.”

News.Az