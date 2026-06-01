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Iran pushes Lebanon ceasefire in talks with US

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Iran pushes Lebanon ceasefire in talks with US
Source: Reuters

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that any agreement with the United States to end the war must include guarantees for a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has expanded its attacks and ground invasion despite a truce reached in mid-April, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a news conference, Baghaei stated: “We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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