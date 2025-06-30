Fire erupts at Berlin high-rise under construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out Monday on the roof of the John Jahr Haus, a 17-story building under construction in central Berlin, triggering several explosions and drawing a large emergency response.

The blaze, which occurred near the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was accompanied by three loud explosions believed to be linked to gas cylinders used on-site, according to local media, News.Az reports, citing Anewz.

Over 100 firefighters were dispatched, and surrounding roads were closed, causing traffic disruption. No injuries were reported, and all construction workers evacuated safely using an external elevator, officials confirmed.

The John Jahr Haus is the tallest building on Kurfürstenstrasse, located about 400 metres from key government buildings. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

