Fire erupts at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant - VIDEO

City of Freeport officials said they were aware of the fire and that no action by residents was required.

People living in the area posted photos and videos of a large plume of smoke on social media.

Tracie Cox, who lives in Lake Jackson around 2 miles from the plant, said she heard an explosion from her house around 7:30 p.m.

"I was outside on the front porch and I heard and felt it. Neighbors were running and getting in their vehicle to leave. I calmed them and told them to go back inside and stay inside," Cox said.

She said despite there being no call for a shelter in place, she was concerned about whether chemicals could have been released. "Sirens of first response vehicles were intense," she added.