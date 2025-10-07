Fire erupts at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant - VIDEO
A fire broke out at Dow's chemical Plant B in Freeport, Texas, on Monday.
The fire was contained with no injuries, company representatives said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
A fire broke out at Dow's chemical Plant B in Freeport, Texas, on Monday, the company said in a Facebook post.
The fire at Dow Plant B, in the 2300 block of N Brazosport Blvd., did not prompt a shelter in place and all employees at the plant were accounted for, the company said in an 8:42 p.m. Facebook post. The fire was limited to the Plant B facility block, according to that update.
Dow reported at 11:15 p.m. that the fire was contained. "Our site leadership and emergency response team worked closely with local emergency services and community stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of our site and surrounding area," the update stated.
City of Freeport officials said they were aware of the fire and that no action by residents was required.
People living in the area posted photos and videos of a large plume of smoke on social media.
Tracie Cox, who lives in Lake Jackson around 2 miles from the plant, said she heard an explosion from her house around 7:30 p.m.
"I was outside on the front porch and I heard and felt it. Neighbors were running and getting in their vehicle to leave. I calmed them and told them to go back inside and stay inside," Cox said.
She said despite there being no call for a shelter in place, she was concerned about whether chemicals could have been released. "Sirens of first response vehicles were intense," she added.
Dow's updates did not contain details on the cause of the fire, and when asked about Cox's concern, a Dow representative said any new information would be posted on the company's Facebook page.