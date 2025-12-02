Fire erupts at Oryol Oil Refinery after drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire broke out at an oil refinery in Livny, Oryol region, Russia, on December 2 following an attack by unknown drones, local authorities and residents reported. Two refinery terminals are reportedly ablaze.

Regional Governor Andrey Klychkov confirmed the drone strike targeted fuel and energy facilities, though specific sites were not disclosed. The city has experienced multiple attacks recently, including explosions at power plants and military installations used to launch drones into Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Oryol, located about 150 km from Ukraine’s northeastern border, houses several oil depots and military bases, making it a strategic target amid ongoing regional tensions.

