Fire in an apartment building in Moscow's east, casualties reported

Two people were killed and five were injured in a fire in Moscow's east, an informed source told Interfax on Tuesday.

According to reports, a fire in a three-room apartment at Novokosinskaya Street, 46, claimed two lives. Another five, including three children, were hospitalized.

The area of ​​the fire was 50 sq.m. At the moment the fire is extinguished. The condition of the victims is being specified.

According to the website of the Main Directorate of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in Moscow, at 03:33 an operational call-up service of the Crisis Management Center received a report on the fire in the apartment building at the address: Novokosinskaya ul., 46, k.2.

"The fire occurred in one of the apartments on a total area of ​​about 40 square meters. The operative arrival and well-coordinated work of the firemen helped prevent the spread of the fire, and at 04.14 am the fire was liquidated," the message says. It is noted that 1 person was saved from the burning apartment, in addition, 9 more people were saved from the overlying floors.

