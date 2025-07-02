Firefighters battle three wildfires East of Los Angeles; thousands briefly evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters are working to contain three wildfires in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, after a fast-moving blaze forced the temporary evacuation of over 5,000 residents on Monday.



The Juniper Fire, which erupted late Monday morning, scorched nearly 700 acres and was only 30% contained by Tuesday morning, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

While the evacuation order was lifted Monday night, warnings remain in place as crews continue overnight efforts to control the flames.

Two other fires are also burning in the region. The Wolf Fire, which started Sunday, has consumed over 2,400 acres and is also 30% contained. Meanwhile, the smaller Mindy Fire burned about 100 acres and is now mostly contained, with all evacuation orders lifted.

California’s wildfire season is expected to be especially intense this year due to dry winter conditions and abundant vegetation. Officials warn that fire activity across the state will likely exceed normal levels by September.

