First export train from Turkey to Russia set off via BTK railway line

Another project in the format of trilateral cooperation in the field of railway transportation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Russia has been launched. This time, a container export train is to be transported from Turkey to Russia.

The 15-container train headed from Ankara, Turkey to Russia's Vorsino station in Moscow. The train is expected to cover a total of 4,650 kilometers of steel highway in 8 days.

The train, consisting of 40-foot containers, is loaded with mainly Turkish-made household items, with a total weight of 150 tons.

The train will pass Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan via the BTK railway line and enter Russia via the North-South Transport Corridor.

The operators are Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), GR Logistics (Georgia), ADY Container (Azerbaijan), and Russian Railways Logistics.

At the end of last year, two similar export trains were delivered from Turkey in the direction of the Chinese city of Xi'an.

