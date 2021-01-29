News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Btk
Tag:
Btk
Can Armenian transit challenge the BTK?
02 Oct 2025-17:30
Iğdır–Nakhchivan railway: A New Silk Road shaping Eurasia’s future
25 Aug 2025-10:00
Global significance of BTK constantly growing - Turkey’s Erdogan
08 Oct 2021-14:10
Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey ink trilateral protocol on development of BTK project
07 Oct 2021-17:10
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary increases volume of cargo transportation through BTK railway
23 Jul 2021-15:59
Record for container freight transportation via BTK railway line in past 6 months
13 Jul 2021-10:14
Georgia focuses on further development of co-op with Azerbaijan within BTK
16 Mar 2021-14:39
First export train from Turkey to Russia set off via BTK railway line
29 Jan 2021-22:00
Azerbaijani railway operator takes part in first Turkish cargo freight via BTK to Russia
29 Jan 2021-15:10
First export-oriented cargo delivered to Turkey via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
13 Jan 2021-10:30
Latest News
Jersey to return over $9.5m Abacha loot to Nigeria
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint efforts for Ukraine’s restoration
Israel-Syria deal could expand Abraham Accords, U.S. envoy tells 'Post'
Greenland’s parties dismiss Trump’s US takeover threat
Musk's Grok criticized for generating sexualized images
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms
Trump calls for 10% cap on credit card interest rates
Oman unveils Middle East’s first strategic cargo drone
Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31