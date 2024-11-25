Yandex metrika counter

First export train heads from Azerbaijan to China

  • Economics
  • Share
First export train heads from Azerbaijan to China
Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan-China trade relations, a container train carrying export goods from Azerbaijan to China departed from Baku.

The departure ceremony of the first export train was attended by high-level delegations from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan railway authorities, leadership of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route secretariat, as well as senior officials from China's Xi'an Chanba International Port Management Committee, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways CSJC.

The 62-countainer train will deliver the cargo multimodally via Kazakhstan to Xi'an Port, one of China's biggest dry ports. As part of the project, it's planned to send a total of 15,000 tons or 600 containers of export cargo to China via this route by the end of 2024.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      