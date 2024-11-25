First export train heads from Azerbaijan to China

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan-China trade relations, a container train carrying export goods from Azerbaijan to China departed from Baku.

The departure ceremony of the first export train was attended by high-level delegations from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan railway authorities, leadership of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route secretariat, as well as senior officials from China's Xi'an Chanba International Port Management Committee, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways CSJC.The 62-countainer train will deliver the cargo multimodally via Kazakhstan to Xi'an Port, one of China's biggest dry ports. As part of the project, it's planned to send a total of 15,000 tons or 600 containers of export cargo to China via this route by the end of 2024.

News.Az