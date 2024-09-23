First FPSO arrives in Turkey to work at Sakarya field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has received its first floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO), which is expected to begin operations at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea in 2026, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources A. Bayraktar said, News.Az reports.

TPAO has confirmed that the FPSO will move to the Black Sea gas field for commissioning after the completion of technical work in Canakkale.The FPSO is expected to start operations in the Sakary field in 2026.Turkey has little experience with FPSOs, and it takes time.

News.Az