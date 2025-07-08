First malaria drug approved for babies in major public health breakthrough

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world’s first malaria treatment specifically designed for newborns and young babies has been approved for use and is set to be rolled out across African countries within weeks, marking a critical advance in the fight against one of the world's deadliest diseases.

Developed by pharmaceutical company Novartis, the new medication, known as Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby, addresses a long-standing treatment gap, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Until now, infants weighing under 4.5kg (10lbs) had to be treated with drugs intended for older children, risking overdose and serious complications due to their still-developing organs.

In 2023, malaria caused approximately 597,000 deaths, with nearly three-quarters of those victims being children under five, almost all in Africa. Babies have been especially vulnerable due to the lack of age-appropriate medication.

The Swiss approval of Coartem Baby follows collaborative trials involving eight African countries, with Novartis announcing plans to distribute the drug on a largely not-for-profit basis. The treatment was developed with support from the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and funding from global health partners including the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the World Bank, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan called the development “an important moment,” saying it ensures “even the smallest and most vulnerable can finally receive the care they deserve.”

Public health experts are calling this a “major breakthrough” in saving infant lives. Dr. Marvelle Brown of the University of Hertfordshire noted the high malaria death rates among children, especially those with sickle cell disease, and praised the not-for-profit rollout as a step toward reducing healthcare inequality.

With the right resources and political will, experts say this milestone brings the world closer to eventually eliminating malaria as a threat to child health.

