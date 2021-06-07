News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Drug
Tag:
Drug
Drug courier network exposed via social media in Azerbaijan
11 Feb 2026-14:45
Novo Nordisk shares rebound after FDA warns on copycat drugs
06 Feb 2026-13:10
US charges Maduro with drug and terror offenses after capture
03 Jan 2026-17:56
Pfizer and Chinese biotech company finalize global licensing deal for cancer drug
26 Jul 2025-01:11
Rapper GloRilla criticizes police following arrest amid home burglary investigation
25 Jul 2025-15:32
First malaria drug approved for babies in major public health breakthrough
08 Jul 2025-09:48
EU conditionally approves new Alzheimer’s drug
16 Apr 2025-22:15
Mexico president rules out new ‘war on drugs’
09 Oct 2024-00:50
India seizes heroin-soaked yarn worth $58 mln
30 Apr 2022-14:19
US approves first new Alzheimer's drug in 20 years
07 Jun 2021-21:20
Latest News
Spring Festival celebration held in central Botswana
Giant sinkhole devours road in Shanghai
Zambia urges responsible use of AI in radio broadcasting
Azerbaijan's Air Force’s service and combat activities commended
China-Ukraine relations should maintain stable, healthy development: Chinese FM
Pashinyan commented on Samvel Karaperyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister
Second round of Iran–U.S. talks is expected to take place next week
Australia protests war criminal Herzog’s visit
Carbon permit prices drop after Merz calls for emission trading reform
Azerbaijan’s culinary delights presented in Colombia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31