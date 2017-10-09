First round of elections for UNESCO Director-General not bring results

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first round of elections for the new Director-General of UNESCO, held on Monday in Paris, did not bring results, APA reports quoting Ria Novosti.

None of the candidates received an absolute majority of votes necessary for the victory.

Representatives of seven countries apply for the post of the new head of UNESCO. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu, head of Vietnam's National Commission for UNESCO, Suan Shon Pham, and ex-minister for family and society of Egypt Mushira Khattab are among them.

The next stage of voting will be held on Tuesday. It is expected that the name of the chairman leader will be announced before October 13.

News.Az

