First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Independence Day

  • Politics
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on 28 May - the Independence Day.

News.az presents the post: “Dear compatriots! I congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day, and wish each of you the best of health and happiness, and our country peace, tranquility and progress! May the state independence of Azerbaijan be eternal and irreversible! May Almighty God protect our Motherland!"

