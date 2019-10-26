Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Instagram regarding NAM Baku Summit

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on Instagram on the occasion of the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

“In the next three years our country will chair the Non-Aligned Movement, and I am confident that throughout these years its activity will be based on these very principles - cooperation, partnership, mutual respect, support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries,” Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.

