Fitch forecasts 2.6% average annual economic growth for Azerbaijan through 2030

Azerbaijan’s economy is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 2.66% between 2025 and 2030, according to a new forecast by Fitch Ratings.

According to forecasts, in 2025 the country's economy will grow by 3.5%, and in 2026 - 2.5%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In subsequent years (2027-2030), according to the agency's expectations, the GDP growth rate of Azerbaijan will average 2.5% annually.

According to the forecast of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, the GDP growth rate is expected to be 3.7% in 2025, 3.2% in 2026 and 3.6% in 2027. The forecasts of international rating agencies vary: S&P Global expects growth in 2025-2026 at the level of 2% per year, Moody's - 2.5% per year.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of 3.5% and 2.5% for 2025-2026, respectively, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts 3% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026.

The Asian Development Bank forecasts growth of 3.4% and 3.3% in the next two years, while the Dutch ING Group forecasts 2% and 2.5%, respectively.

The World Bank forecasts 2.6% in 2025, 2.4% in 2026, and 2.3% in 2027.

