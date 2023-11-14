Fitch Solutions forecasts stability of Azerbaijani manat until 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fitch Solutions, owned by the Fitch Group, has unveiled a forecast for the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for the next 10 years.

Thus, Fitch Solutions predicts that the manat exchange rate will remain stable until 2027, News.Az reports citing the company.

The company said that the manat exchange rate will fall to 1.75 in 2027 and to 1.80 in 2028.

According to the forecast, the US dollar-to-manat exchange rate will remain at 1.80 until 2033.

Earlier, ING Group, Dutch multinational banking and financial services corporation, stated that the manat exchange rate will remain stable until 2026.

News.Az