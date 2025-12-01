Five arrested for attack on anti-fascists in Croatian city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people have been arrested for unlawful conduct during and after an anti-fascist march on Sunday in Rijeka, the third largest city in Croatia, the Rijeka Police Department said in a statement on Monday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Around 1,000 people participated in the march in Rijeka on Sunday to protest what they described as growing far-right and fascist tendencies in the country. In addition, demonstrations were also held on Sunday in Zagreb, as well as Zadar and Pula, the fifth- and seventh-largest cities respectively.

According to the Rijeka police, before the protest began, about 30 young people, mostly masked, verbally attacked the marchers and threw firecrackers at them, and after the march ended, masked men dressed in black threw flares at the marchers.

"The police have identified a number of individuals in connection with unlawful conduct committed during and after the aforementioned public protest. Five individuals are currently in police custody and are under criminal investigation," the statement said, adding that the public will be informed in a timely manner.

The nationwide protests on Sunday were organized in response to a recent wave of extremist incidents targeting ethnic minorities and cultural organizations. A rise in far-right cultural activities has prompted growing public concern about a potential resurgence of fascism in Croatia.

