Five dead after bus overturns in Turkey’s Amasya

Five dead after bus overturns in Turkey’s Amasya

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bus, which is owned by a private company, overturned in Kayadüzü as it was making a turn and landed in a roadside ditch.

A passenger bus traveling from Istanbul to the northern Turkish province of Samsun has capsized on Saturday morning, killing at least five and injuring 40 on board, according to reports, Yeni Şafak reports.

The bus, which is owned by a private company, overturned in Kayadüzü as it was making a turn and landed in a roadside ditch.

A large number of ambulances and rescue crews rushed to the scene of the accident.

The injured are being hospitalized at the Public Merzifon Hospital and Amasya University’s Şerefeddin Sabuncuoğlu Teaching and Research Hospital.

News.Az

News.Az